1936 - 2019

(Robert) Philip Bearden, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Methodist in Peoria.

Phil was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Pekin, to Robert “Bud” and Rose (Horn) Bearden.

He is survived by two sons, Robert Bearden and Todd Bearden, both of Pekin; son-in-law, Brian Rochester of Pekin; two sisters, Jo (Doug) Summers of Pekin and Elizabeth (Ron) Weins of Beverly Hills, Fla.; one granddaughter, Lauren Rochester (Joshua) Freehill; and three great-grandchildren, Parker, Sawyer and Piper Freehill.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Leslie Rochester; one son, Eric Bearden; two brothers, Michael Bearden and Dan Bearden; and one infant sister, Catherine Bearden.

Phil worked as the administrative services manager at Pekin Insurance, retiring in 2002 after 44 years of service.

Phil was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club of Pekin, as well as First Baptist Church in Pekin, and was a very involved member of the community. He was an avid bowler and photographer with a generous spirit who was always willing to help others. He was never afraid to laugh at himself and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren doing just that. He enjoyed socializing with friends over a well-cooked meal (as long as he wasn’t the one who did the cooking) and attending his alma mater’s Bradley basketball games and other community events. He surely made a lasting impact on all those he touched throughout his years serving his community and family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

