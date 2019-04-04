1970 - 2019

Gerald “Gerry” Stewart, 49, of Delavan, passed away at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 11, 1970, in Louisville, Ky. to Dennis Richard and Linda Nehmelman Stewart. He married Rhonda Teal on July 17, 1988, in Delavan, and she survives.

Also surviving are his mother and step-father, Linda (Spence) Eidenmiller of Delavan; his maternal grandparents, Lawrence (Doreen) Nehmelman of Delavan; six children, Ashlie (Dylan) Horton of Des Moines, Iowa, Tyler Stewart of Delavan, Tyson Stewart (fiancée Janelle Wallis) of Delavan, and Landen, Laton and Jayda Stewart, all of Delavan; one grandchild, Oliver Horton of Des Moines; four brothers, Jody Stewart of East Peoria, Jamie (Nikki) Eidenmiller of Delavan, Dennis (Sara) Stewart of Chillicothe and Terry (Shannon) Stewart of Mexico; one sister, Janina Lombardo of Delavan; one uncle, Ronald Stewart of Delavan; and one aunt, Leann (Jim) Jordan of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He served as a police officer for Hopedale, Stanford and Armington, and he later worked for ADM in Peoria.

Gerry and his wife where foster parents for many years through Lutheran Social Services.

He loved camping, antique tractors and was a gun collector.

Visitation will be form 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation. There will be no service.

Memorials may be made to the Children’s Home in Peoria.

To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.