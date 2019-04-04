1935 - 2019

Elbert Gene Stevens, 83, of Manito, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Pekin to Elmer and Clara Livengood Stevens.

He married Beverly Everett on April 1, 1962, in Pekin; she preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 2016.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother Jake Stevens; daughters Jodi Stevens and Staci Gerrietts; and son Elbert Stevens Jr.

He is survived by his sons Mark Stevens and Shawn (Kim) Stevens; and grandchildren Zach and Ryan Gerrietts, Jerrad, Thad, Jacob, Tyler, Wyatt and Ayla Stevens.

Elbert worked for Local #649, mostly working for N.E. Finch Co. He retired in 1996. He deeply loved his family and was a member of Locust Grove Bible Study Group. He also loved his job and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and his chickens and dog Katie.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Abts Mortuary in Pekin.

Memorials may be made to TAPS in his name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements.

