1943 - 2019

Donald Wayne Freeman Sr. born April 5, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Samuel and Anna (Overby) Freeman, passed into eternal rest on Jan. 14, 2019, in Bandera, Texas.

As a young boy Don and his family moved to Pekin, Illinois, where he spent most of his adult years. He was a 1961 graduate of Pekin Community High School and worked first as a chef at the former Westbrooks Restaurant in Pekin, and later as a dedicated employee of Keystone Steel and Wire in Bartonville, Illinois, as a forklift driver, until the time of his retirement after 35 years of service.

Don married Barbara Jean Brown in 1962 and the couple welcomed three children, Donald Wayne Jr. Freeman (Liz Brooks) of East Peoria, Illinois, Sandra (Ricci) Van Bibber of Bandera, Texas, and Joseph (Marissa) Freeman of Indianapolis, Ind. He was the grandfather to Curtis, Kaitlyn, Kelsey and Camdyn Freeman, Devin Van Bibber, Mary Ann, Maribeth and Lorenzo Sawal, and Jessica Freeman, along with several great grandchildren. He had several nieces, nephews and cousins.

On Jan. 12, 1981, Donald married LeLani (Lonnie) Singleton and became a stepfather to her five children. The couple enjoyed the company of their children and grandchildren and welcomed visitors to their own piece of heaven in Hartsel, Colorado. They made several special friends in the years they spent in Pekin and also in Hartsel. For the years after retirement, Donald enjoyed the mountains and outdoor living of Colorado. He enjoyed taking trips to the East Coast where he could go crabbing and spend time with family. He was an avid sports fan and passed his lifelong love of Cardinals baseball down to his children and grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his three children and their families and one brother Clarence Franklin Freeman of Pasadena, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lonnie in 2017 and since the time of her death, lived with his daughter Sandra and her family, where he was lovingly cared for. Also preceding him in death were his parents and siblings; George (infant), William, Samuel, John, Harry (Tootie), Bruce, Georgia (Freeman) Bush, Betty (Freeman) Anderson, Bernice (Freeman) Myers, Juanita (Evans) Rogers, Woodrow Evans, Shirley (Evans) Nycum, and Robert Evans.

Donald will be forever remembered for the values he instilled in his children and for his devotion to his friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Donald’s name would be appreciated.

At Donald’s request cremation rights have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Don’s birthday Friday, April 5, at 6 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend the service being held at East Port Marina, 701 Mariners Way, East Peoria, Illinois.