Ann Jarvill, 82, of Pekin, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Ann was born on Dec. 3, 1936, in Pike County, Ill. to Robert M. and Emma Leta (Richey) Sapp. She married Charles F. Jarvill on Aug. 20, 1955, in Summer Hill, Ill. He passed away on Feb. 15, 2014.

Also preceding in death are her parents and one brother, J.M. Sapp.

Surviving are two sons, Steven (Lori) Jarvill of Pekin and Craig (Marilyn) Jarvill of Reston, Va.; two grandchildren, Drae (Melissa) Jarvill of Pekin and Dara (Tyler) Funk of Chapin, S.C.; three step-grandchildren, Harry Layman of New York, N.Y., James (Lauren) Layman of Burlington, Vt. and Colleen (Seric) Fallon of Miami, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Lauren, and Kami Jarvill, and Anders Funk; and four step-great-grandchildren, Claire, Alice, and Thomas Layman, and Alexander Fallon.

Ann graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1954. She was a secretary for attorney Gerald Smith for 12 years. She was a member of Sunset Hills Golf Club and the Ladies of the Moose Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and golfer. She played in the Sunset Hills Ladies Best Ball for many years and was awarded the Lois Sangalli Congeniality Award in 1985. Ann and Chuck enjoyed escaping the cold winters and made many trips to Las Vegas over the years with dear friends.

Friends and family remember Ann for her warmth, kindness and caring. She was always eager and willing to help family and friends, no matter the need. Everyone who knew Ann remembers her generosity, her friendly smile and ready laugh, and her love of turtlenecks and sweatshirts, even on the warmest of days. But most of all, Ann dearly loved her family and friends. Ann never knew a stranger and had a smile for everyone. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation of Ann's life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Cremation will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.

