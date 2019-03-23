1937 - 2019

Etta M. (Lewis) Stolin, 81, of Apopka, Fla., formerly of Pekin, passed away March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born on Sept. 20, 1937, she was born and raised in Pekin before moving to Apopka, Fla., in 1977, where she resided at the time of her death.

She loved listening to music, and she had a very outgoing personality.

She is survived by her daughter, Londa (Mark) Skena; her son Billy (Miriam) Stolin; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Gwen (Harold) Howard; and her brother, Dan (Carolyn) Lewis, all of Florida.