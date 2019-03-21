1969 - 2019

Shawn Dale Cope, 49, of Pekin, passed away at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Methodist in Peoria.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1969, to Jim and Tanya Cope in West Plains, Mo. He married Angela Gale on Sept. 19, 1992, in East Peoria.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Troy Kizer, and one infant child.

He is survived by his wife, Angela of Pekin; his parents, Jim and Tanya of Pekin; four beautiful children, three sons, Aaron (Chaslyn Christenberry) Cope of Rolla, Mo., Jacob Cope and Caleb Cope, both of Pekin, and one daughter, Danielle (Robert Boland) Cope of Peoria; one grandson, Eli Boland; two sisters, Amberly Kizer and Holly (Brian) Beckham, both of Pekin; father-in-law and mother-in-law Leon and Donna Gale of East Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.

Shawn worked as a plant supervisor at Keystone Steel & Wire Company in Bartonville for 30 years, last working Monday, March 18, 2019.

He was a member of Tremont Masonic Lodge #462. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was truly a family man. He dedicated all of his time and effort to his family. Shawn treasured his role as a husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with them, especially the time he spent watching them play sports. The selfless sacrifice and love that he gave to his family will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

Shawn’s funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive in Pekin. A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cope family to fund Caleb Cope’s education.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.