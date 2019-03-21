1942 - 2019

Judy Kay Sisler, 77, of Marquette Heights, passed away at 11:04 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home.

Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Patoka to Fred and Alice (Goodin) Tedrick, she married Michael A. Sisler on March 14, 1964, in Meadowbrook. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Charles Sisler of St. Louis, Mo., and two grandsons, Robert Michael Sisler of St. Louis and Conrad Sisler of Marquette Heights.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters and four brothers.

Judy had worked as a beautician in Tampa, Fla. and later worked at Key Industries in East Peoria.

She enjoyed attending garage sales, fishing and mushroom hunting.

Her private graveside service will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 4234 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.