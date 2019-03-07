Elsie Eilyne Pierce, 92, of Pekin, passed away at 6:25 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Center in Pekin.

Born Dec. 27, 1926, in Mountain View, Mo. to James Arthur and Ruby Lee (Phipps) Alexander, she married Richard Wallace Pierce on Dec. 22, 1945, in Mountain View. He died Oct. 12, 2000.

She also was preceded in death by two infant brothers; her brother, Ersel; and one sister, Phyllis McClelland.

Surviving are two sons, James Richard (Ina) Pierce of East Peoria and Billy Glen (Becky) Pierce of Athens; one daughter, Kathryn Lucille Barnes of North Pekin; three granddaughters, Jennifer Pierce of East Peoria, Jessica Harr of Joplin, Mo. and Me’Gan (Chad) Olsen of North Pekin; two grandsons, Ryan Barker of North Pekin and Nathan Pierce of St. Louis, Mo.; three great-grandsons, Riley Caro, Izayah Olsen and Jevin Olsen; three great-granddaughters, Angellea Pierce, Amyah Harr and Gabriel Harr; one brother, William (Rose) Alexander; and one sister, Virginia Morgan, both of Independence, Mo.

She had worked as an LPN at Pekin Hospital, retiring in 1988. Right out of high school, she taught grade school in a one-room school house.

Elsie loved spending time and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering.

Elsie was a member of the Church of Christ in Pekin.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Evangelist Paul Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.