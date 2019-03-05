1937 - 2019

Frances Ellen Schott, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 2:14 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Methodist in Peoria.

Born Dec. 21, 1937, in Mount Sherman, Ark., to Tony and Lenora (Brown) York, she married Donald Gene Schott Sr. on April 27, 1957, at First Assembly of God in Pekin. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Constance Schott of Delavan and Jodi “Odie” Ales of South Pekin; one son, Donald (Rhonda) Schott Jr. of Rowlett, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Trenton Lawrence Sr., Adam Rogers, Kayla Rogers, Kevin Ales, Jared Ales, Shawn Midyette, Audrey Garrett, Camelia Garrett, Alicia Painter and Bethany Schott; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Anthony York and Daniel (Sharon) York, both of Pekin; two sisters, Nina Eller and Linda Draves, both of Harrison, Ark.; and her adopted sister, Thelma Snedden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Lori Garrett; her son-in-law, Kevin Ales; and three brothers, Don, Garland and David York.

Frances worked at Pekin Internal Medicine as an office assistant for 16 years, retiring in 2000.

Frances loved gardening and liked quilting and embroidery work. She also was an avid reader. Frances had a strong moral compass and had a selfless, giving spirit. In earlier years, she supported her children as a den mother, Girl Scout leader and a room mother at Garfield School. She was the secretary/treasurer of the Tazewell County Cabane Society #1170.

Her funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

