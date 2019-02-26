1944 - 2019

Judith Ann Morris, 75, of Pekin, passed away at 10:17 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at UnityPoint Health — Methodist in Peoria.

Born Jan. 11, 1944, in Boss, Mo. to Truman N. and Dessie E. (Brooks) Pryor, she married James Garland Morris on June 25, 1960 in Palmyra, Mo. He died June 5, 2017, in Pekin.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Reva Williams and Betty Monks; and two brothers, Floyd and Michael Pryor.

Surviving are two daughters, Pam (Quinn) McKenzie of Peoria and Lisa Jackson of Pekin; one son, Tony (Carol) Morris of Rock Island; nine grandchildren, Dallas (Mary) McKenzie, Lauren (Chris) Mackey, Houston (Caitlin Keturi) McKenzie, T.J. (Fon) Morris, Cody (Brittni) Morris, Kyle (Elyse) Morris, Austin Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson and Noah Jackson; 12 great-grandchildren; and Jeff Jackson and Tiffany Morris.

Judy had worked at Caterpillar Inc. in Mapleton and Mossville for 30 years, retiring in 2003. She was a current member of the UAW Local 974.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Judy enjoyed church fellowship, listening to Southern Gospel music and watching NASCAR with her husband. She also enjoyed taking trips back home to Boss, Mo.

Judy was a member of Broom Tree Fellowship in rural Pekin.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Chuck Grogan will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Spring Lake Cemetery in rural Manito.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Broom Tree Fellowship, 12511 Illinois Route 29, Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.