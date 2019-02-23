1941 - 2019

Janette Sue “Jan” Timke Foster Thomas, 77, of Pekin, passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health — Pekin. She was born April 19, 1941, in Peoria to Francis and Evelyn (Waibel) Timke. In July 1959, she married Jerald R. Foster. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Jan leaves behind three daughters, Cyndi Sue (Kent) Ray of Bacliff, Texas, Linda Sue (Vicki Funcannon) Foster of Pekin and Jeanne Sue (Jeff Boyd) Foster of Pekin; one sister, Jeanne (Doug) Coriell of Pekin; one brother, Al Timke of Chatham; and a friend who was like a sister to her, Evelyn Elliott Sweetin of Bartonville.

Over the years, Jan worked at CILCO (Ameren), Caterpillar, Multi-Ad Services, The Iona Group, and Partners 2000. At each company, she worked with many people who came to mean a lot to her.

She was passionate about her work on the computer and greatly enjoyed restoring old photos, making DVDs, and other special projects for those she knew.

Jan’s Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with Pastor Heather Robertson officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. also on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Improvement of Life Society (TAiLS), PO Box 482, Tremont, IL, or at www.paypal.me/tazewelltails.

