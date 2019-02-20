1923 - 2019

Milton Dale Zuercher, 95, of Pekin, passed away at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

Born June 4, 1923, in Bartonville, he married Jacque L. Beach on Dec. 24, 1951, in Peoria. She died in October 1999. He later married Geraldine Shay on Jan. 19, 2001, in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, David (Tracy) Zuercher of Pekin; five daughters, Angela Hathway of Frisco, Texas, Candice Terrell of Morton, Valerie Zuercher of Pekin, Melinda (Shawn) Zuercher-Parry of Dunlap and Lora (Lance) Needham of Winston Salem, N.C.; two step-sons, Drake (Patti) Stockert of Mapleton and Bradley (Mary) Stockert of Sacramento, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Rachel, Timothy, John, Benjamin, Adam, Samantha, Samuel, Julia, Joseph and Daniel; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Loren (Colleen) Zuercher of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joseph M. Zuercher in 1974; and one brother, Curtis.

Milton was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader for Pack 98 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

He taught for 16 years at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and District 50 in Washington. He later went to work as a pattern maker for Pekin Patterns from 1967 to 1985. Milton was also a motor delivery person for the Peoria Journal Star for 20 years.

An avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, Milton enjoyed gardening and animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed motorcycles and had a love for unique, off-beat foreign cars. He was also very environmentally conscience.

Milton was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.

His memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Private family services will follow, officiated by Father Michael Andrejek. Inurnment will be at a later date at American Mausoleum in Peoria.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

