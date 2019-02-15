1920 - 2019

Irma S. Conley Bohanon, 98, of Delavan, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

She was born March 31, 1920, in Bloomington to Joseph and Lydia Good Eichelberger. She married C. Howard Conley on Jan. 24, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo., and he passed away on Nov. 15, 1992. She later married Ardis E. Bohanon on Aug. 12, 1995, and he passed away on Sept. 11, 2006.

Surviving are one son, Dennis (Marty) Conley of Mapleton; two step-sons, Gary (Jane) Bohanon of Muncie, Ind. and Ross (Nancy) Bohanon of Creve Coeur.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Fern Bright and Lola Slagell.

Irma worked at the First Security Back in Mackinaw, retiring at the age of 78.

She was of the Methodist Faith.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Larry Frank will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to TAPS.