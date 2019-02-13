1937 - 2019

Raymond Charles “Ray” Moschel, 81, of Manito, passed away at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Heath — Pekin emergency room.

Born Aug. 22, 1937, in Peoria to Rae Charles and Ella Catherine (Adams) Moschel, he married Mary Ellen Beckett on Aug. 25, 1963, in Eureka. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert (Toni Lapikas) Moschel of Manito and Christopher Moschel of Peoria; one daughter, Cathy (Robert) Gosnell of Pekin; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Brown and Megan (Jason) Brunner, both of Bloomington; and two great-grandchildren, Jacey and Liam.

Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957.

He worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 42 years, last working as an assembler on the attachment floor.

Ray loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and mowing/caring for his yard. He will be remembered as a goodhearted man that took care of his wife and family. He and his wife enjoyed 55 ½ years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Havana.

His funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito. Father David Whiteside will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church in Manito. Burial will be in St. Frederick’s Cemetery in Manito, with military rites accorded by the U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 545 S. Orange St., Havana, IL 62644.

