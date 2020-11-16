PEORIA — Former Peoria City Councilwoman Gale Thetford has filed paperwork to seek a spot around the horseshoe next spring.

She was one of many who appeared at the Peoria Election Commission office on Monday to file their petitions to be put on the ballot for the February primary or the April general election.

Thetford served two terms as the representative of Peoria’s 3rd District from 1997 to 2005 before losing the spot to Bob Manning. She is seeking to be a district council member again.

Opposing her are three-term incumbent Tim Riggenbach and community activist and writer Lawrence Maushard.

An attorney and currently a member of the Illinois Central College Board of Trustees, Thetford says she would focus on all of the 3rd District, not just the East Bluff.

Public safety and looking out for small businesses are key focuses of her campaign.

She points to her work at ICC, where they have dealt with cost-cutting for years.

"We learned to stay within our means and still serve the students and staff," she said. "Instead of a $2 million rainy-day fund, now there is a $30 million rainy-day fund. I’m not saying that I have a magic wand, but I think that I have a track record from the past in knowing how to read and to interpret a budget."

She also said she wants to promote homeownership within the 3rd District and the rest of the city as a way to beef up neighborhoods. But most importantly, she thinks it’s time for a fresh look.

"It would be a fresh look with background and understanding. I have some expertise and knowledge of local government and the community," she said.