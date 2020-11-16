PEORIA -- There is another person running to fill a now-vacant seat on the Peoria City Council.

Peoria attorney Steve Kouri, the son of the former city councilman and current judge, announced Sunday he was seeking to represent the 4th District on the council, a spot held for two terms by Jim Montelongo, who is now seeking to be mayor.

Public safety and reducing taxes were two key planks of Kouri’s platform. Diversity was another.

"We must create a diverse community with more opportunity for minorities, including people with disabilities," said the Richwoods graduate who was born with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. "The city needs a new perspective; a person around the horseshoe that can bring different ideas to the table because of his life experiences.

"I've done that at every school I've attended and every job I've held. I'll do that as a councilman," the younger Kouri said.

Kouri worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Peoria County office and is now chairman of the city’s Liquor Commission. He also also been on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

"Selective incentives should be developed to attract new businesses and industries to Peoria and the area." Kouri said.

Acknowledging the recent budget crisis, he said he would advocate for trimming the budget in different areas instead of public safety. He also wants to improve the city’s infrastructure by building new roads, sidewalks, and also exploring the possibility of free internet service.