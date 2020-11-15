Especially at Christmastime, I don’t know how Jimmy Binkley would’ve been able to deal with not being able to visit his "babies."

That’s the endearing term the Peoria piano man used to describe his beloved residents of area nursing homes. He’d visit them year-round, then throw a big annual bash, the Jimmy Binkley Christmas Party for Seniors. Over time, you readers became a huge part of the parties, donating time, gifts and money. Those contributions became even more vital after Jimmy died in early 2015, leaving his elves to continue the yuletide tradition.

But this year? Social distancing and other safety precautions would’ve put the kibosh on his nursing home appearances. Daryl Klusendorf, at whose Sky Harbor Steakhouse Jimmy would tickle the ivories twice a week, says the separation would’ve been hard.

"I've thought a lot about Jimmy lately," says Klusendorf, emcee of the main Christmas soiree. "Not being able to visit his many friends and fans in the many (nursing) homes and facilities would have just broken his heart beyond belief."

Similarly, it’s heartbreaking for his elves — the hosts and cooks and singers and dancers and musicians and all the rest of his merry band of helpers — to have to nix the tradition this year. Jimmy’s babies are at severe health risk during the pandemic, and there’s just no way to pull off a big gathering.

Moreover, that means we’ll have to call off the satellite parties, which have been growing in number and scope. Last year, in five counties, there were eight parties, at nursing homes and homeless shelters. Plus, thanks to a record overflow of reader generosity, you provided gifts to children and adults at multiple social-service agencies, including families that otherwise fell through the cracks even amid Peoria’s remarkable community outreach.

Usually at this time, Jimmy’s elves are knee deep in gift bags, and their cars are jammed with stuffed animals, all of the goodies ready for distribution to hundreds of people. So, it’s no wonder that I’ve been peppered by readers lately wondering how they can help this year.

Each time, I have to explain that we can’t have the parties, so we won’t be collecting anything this year. And each time, I think of Jimmy, and it hurts. Honestly, though I realize there’s a pandemic, I feel as if I’m letting down Jimmy, along with his babies.

So let’s not. Let’s still spread good cheer, just in different ways.

On this end, some of Jimmy’s elves (many of them performers at previous parties) are cobbling together a video of yuletide carols and wishes, kind of like a virtual Binkley bash. The video will be shared with nursing homes so they can enjoy a local Christmas greeting. To enhance their enjoyment, I’ll make sure I’m not part of the singing.

As for your end? It’s time to get cracking.

Call a nursing home or other long-term care facility. Maybe it’s one you visit. Maybe it’s one nearest your house. Maybe you’ve never heard of it before. Maybe it’s one you simply find in an online search or in the phone book.

Just pick one — or, depending on your spirit and pocketbook, pick more than one. If you want, make it a family project. Or maybe make it a project for your office team, your book club, social fraternity, golf foursome, bunco group, fantasy football league, or whatever.

Call a nursing home and explain that you’d like to help this season. Please don’t tell them what you want to do, and please don’t just drop off things. Remember, there is a pandemic going on: Nursing homes might not be able to distribute food or gifts from strangers. So, don’t make any surprises.

Instead, call to ask how you can help. Maybe a nursing home needs one special item. Or maybe you can order new socks for every resident. Or maybe you can order a special dessert for everyone. Even better: Try to use local retailers, if possible.

And even if you can spare just a few bucks, that’s fantastic. I’m sure the nursing home can use it to find a way to safely share some good tidings.

There are so many possibilities. Just ask a nursing home how you can help. Just ask.

After you come through with your gift, you or your group can send a card to the nursing home’s administrator and wish happy holidays to everyone there. In some way, I’ll bet, that message will be shared to everyone there.

Granted, the connection won’t be the same as with the Jimmy Binkley parties. But it’s still important. And, you never know, it could have big impact — not just for the recipients, but for the givers as well.

That’s the magic of the season: the giving. Does the pandemic make this year’s Binkley giving harder? Maybe a little. But it’s just a phone call or two. A little extra effort will make the giving all the more wonderful.

Lastly, afterward, please email me about your kindness. I’d like to share stories about the outreach. In that way, the giving can keep going.

And this year, perhaps more than ever, we need stories about giving. Get going and make something happen, then let me know about it.

I think Jimmy would like that, especially for his babies.

