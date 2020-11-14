WASHINGTON – Gary Manier, the longest-serving mayor in city history, announced Saturday he's running for re-election.

Manier was first elected mayor in 2001 and is serving his fifth term.

It isn't known if Manier will have opposition in the April 6 election. At least one other candidate has taken out petitions. This will be the first time Manier has run for mayor since Washington city elections became nonpartisan in 2019.

In a written statement issued Saturday, Manier touted Washington's recovery from a devastating EF-4 tornado in 2013 and efforts by city staff and the City Council that have kept the city financially sound during the economic downtown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2013, I was proud to be your mayor as we recovered from the worst natural disaster this city has ever faced," Manier said. "I ask the citizens of Washington to allow me to continue to serve in this capacity as we recover from this terrible pandemic."

While many communities are losing revenue because of the pandemic, Manier said, "our sales tax revenues have actually increased since the pandemic began. This has happened because of our amazing businesses, our citizens who remain loyal to those businesses, and the effective management of the city."

Manier said city staff and the City Council's action plan to deal with the pandemic has allowed the city to move forward with large capital improvement projects.

Plus, "there have been no cuts to city services, and we have had no staff layoffs," he said.

Five of the eight City Council alderman seats, plus the city clerk and city treasurer positions, also will be on the April 6 ballot. Candidates can file petitions beginning Monday.

