Work will continue to identify significant cuts that can be made to the state budget despite cancellation of the General Assembly’s veto session, Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday.

Pritzker said he’ll also be working to convince credit rating agencies not to downgrade the state’s bonds to junk status following the failure of the graduated income tax amendment.

"I’m already convening the leaders. There’s a great deal of work that needs to be done," Pritzker said during an event in Chicago. "We’ve trimmed across the executive branch throughout the last two years and there’s more to be done than just trimming. Now we’re going to have to make some serious and, frankly, painful cuts. Those aren’t things I can do alone. The legislature has to be right there with us."

The Pritzker administration has warned that state revenues could fall by billions of dollars because the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the state’s economy. Along with that, the state could have received more than $1 billion in additional revenue from the graduated income tax had voters approved the constitutional amendment.

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park and House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, said Tuesday that the veto session scheduled to start next week was canceled because of surging COVID-19 cases around the state. They cited comments made by Gail O’Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, that the Springfield area is facing a virus "tsunami" right now.

Pritzker said he is disappointed that the session was canceled because "there is so much work that needs to be done for the state, not just about the budget, but so many other matters." That includes criminal justice reform, an issue the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus had hoped to address during the veto session.

"I’ve been assured by the leaders that we’ll get right at it as soon as we can in January," Pritzker said.

Newly elected lawmakers will be sworn in Jan. 14. The leaves several days that the current group of lawmakers can still meet and act on legislation. Moreover, with the start of the new calendar year, bills set to take effect immediately can pass with regular majorities, not a super majority of the House and Senate.

"We’ll be looking at trying to get more done in early January," Pritzker said.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has already warned that if House Democrats try to raise taxes to balance the budget, there will not be any House Republican votes added to the roll call.

Pritzker said he’s also going to be working to convince bond rating agencies not to drop Illinois’ debt to junk status. Some agencies suggested a rating downgrade could happen if the tax amendment failed. Illinois’ credit rating is now just a step above junk status.

