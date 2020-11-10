The Pekin City Council unanimously approved an agreement Monday that would let a proposed craft cannabis facility have access to tax-increment financing district funds — if it’s licensed by the state.

Council members unanimously approved the TIF redevelopment agreement with Riverway Property Management, the land holding company for Riverway Craft Growers, during their meeting.

Riverway Craft Growers has applied to the Illinois Department of Agriculture for a license that would allow them to cultivate, dry, cure and package cannabis in the city’s Riverway Industrial Park.

City Manager Mark Rothert estimated it could be a $12 million investment on the company’s part, creating more than 50 temporary, union construction jobs as well as over 50 full-time jobs, and generating $200,000 in annual tax revenue.

Riverway requested up to $500,000 in funding assistance through the city’s Southern Industrial Park TIF District for eligible expenses including land acquisition, site preparation, job training, and utility extensions.

"Due to the economic impact of the project and because it will generate sufficient tax increment into the TIF District to pay for itself in under five years, staff does recommend approval," Rothert added.

The agreement is contingent upon Riverway receiving its craft growing license from the state.

The council also approved $5,000 in funding to the Pekin Tourism and Beautification Committee, along with an awards creation program. Formed earlier this year, the committee plans tourism and community events, as well as beautification projects throughout Pekin.

Programs and initiatives the committee has planned include this year’s Rocktober Halloween decorating event, the Merry and Bright house decorating event, and a Bright Spot Beautification Awards program. The funding from the city will allow the committee to market its events, produce yard signs and other forms of recognition, and provide prizes as incentives.

"The physical character of a city and the feel of its neighborhoods have a great deal to do with one another," said committee spokesperson Charity Gullett. "Beautifying our neighborhoods isn’t just a matter of impressing the neighbors or trying to make everything perfect. It affects the way people interact. As a result, it can make a huge difference in quality of life in our city."

In other business, the council:

• passed 6-1 an ordinance amending the city code to streamline the order of council business. Council member Rick Hilst voted against the measure.

• unanimously voted to accept the donation of property at 514 Margaret St., Pekin, from Pekin Properties, LLC. By using the parcel for public parking purposes, the city hopes to alleviate a shortage of public parking on the 500 block of Margaret, according to Rothert.

• passed with unanimous consent a resolution to continue late-fee forgiveness for city services and food and beverage tax.

• approved a resolution 6-1 that will give some city employees the option to receive a 100% reimbursement for up to one week of unused vacation. Hilst voted no.