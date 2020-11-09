The television game show world lost a legend Sunday when iconic "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died after a battle with cancer. He was 80.

Over the years, the quiz show had no shortage of questions about the city of Peoria. According to a searchable archive of "Jeopardy!" airings, the show included questions about the River City at least 24 times in the last 30 years.

The topics honestly haven’t been too diverse. Think geography, Caterpillar, the Ag Lab and one very well-worn vaudeville phrase. That covers pretty much the quiz show’s breadth of Peoria knowledge. (Admittedly there are multiple people from Peoria made part of questions and answers, but unless the city is mentioned in the text, it won’t be mentioned here.)

Oh, and if you were to buzz in and provide the correct question for each of the Peoria-centric answers? That would net you $25,700 — of course not including the one time Peoria was part of a Daily Double in 2003.

It’s pretty cool to hear your hometown on one of the most iconic game shows in television history. Here’s a look at the answers and questions listed by airdate.

March 30, 2020

Category: UP THE RIVER ($1600)

Answer: "You'll find Peoria just up from Pekin on this stately river."

Question: "What is the Illinois?"

July 7, 2019

Category: STATELY OVERLAPS ($400)

Answer: "Excitement that comes from visiting Chicago... or Peoria"

Question: What is Thrillinois?

April 23, 2018

Category: POLITICS ($600)

Answer: "Asking how an idea will "play in" this home city of Illinois Central College is asking for its impact in Middle America"

Question: "What is Peoria?"

January 13, 2017

Category: STATES BY CITY TRASH-TALKING ($600)

Answer: "I get no kick from Champaign! I'm not Havana a good time! I only play in Peoria!"

Question: "What is Illinois?"

June 5, 2014

Category: MARKETING ($400)

Answer: "Forget how it plays in Peoria; this Iowa capital is a player in test marketing"

Question: "What is Des Moines?"

Feb. 4, 2014

Category: BUSINESS & THE MARKET ($1000)

Answer: "This giant Peoria-based company purchased ERA Mining Machinery in 2012"

Question: "What is Caterpillar?"

Dec. 19, 2013

Category: MAP QUEST ($400)

Answer: "But will it play in this city, originally a settlement called Fort Crevecoeur?"

Question: "What is Peoria?"

Oct. 16, 2013

Category: WASHINGTON, NOT D.C. ($400)

Answer: "Washington in this state is part of the Peoria Metropolitan Statistical Area"

Question: "What is Peoria?"

Feb. 28, 2012

Category: THE SHORT FORM ($1000)

Answer: "If you throw "Cat" around, you may hear from this Peoria company that trademarked it"

Question: "What is Caterpillar?"

Nov. 30, 2011

Category: THIS LANDFILL IS MY LANDFILL ($200)

Answer: "Peoria City-County Landfill"

Question: "What is Illinois?"

March 29, 2011

Category: SLEEPY ($1600)

Answer: "A 1920s query asked, "Will it play in" this Illinois town that experts considered a bellwether?"

Question: "What is Peoria?"

Jan. 20, 2011

Category: FAITH IN AMERICA ($400)

Answer: "Illinois has the Diocese of Peoria, Diocese of Joliet & this of Chicago, headed by cardinal George"

Question: "What is archdiocese?"

Dec. 21, 2006

Category: A LOST LETTER FROM SHAKESPEARE ($1600)

Answer: "Cobweb, Moth, Mustardseed... dost thou revel in the fairies' names in this play? Methinks 'twill play in Peoria!"

Question: "What is a Midsummer Night’s Dream?"

March 14, 2006

Category: AROUND FORT BRAGG ($200)

Answer: (Kelly of the Clue Crew reads atop a military vehicle in Fort Bragg, NC.) "Don't bug out when I tell you the rough terrain container handler was made for the Army by this Peoria, Illinois equipment company"

Question: "What is Caterpillar?"

March 18, 2005

Category: THAT'S ILLINOIS-ING ($800)

Answer: " ’Will it play in’ this city, headquarters of the earthmoving Caterpillar, Inc."

Question: "What is Peoria?"

June 29, 2004

Category: MIDWESTERN CITIES ($1000)

Answer: "The famous question "Will it play in" this Illinois city goes back to its Vaudeville days"

Question: "What is Peoria?"

Feb. 18, 2004

Category: BIOLOGY ($400)

Answer: "In the 1940s a moldy cantaloupe in Peoria was found to yield a better strain of this drug than Dr. Fleming's"

Question: "What is penicillin?"

Jan. 16, 2003

Category: NATIVE AMERICAN LANGUAGE $1,000 (Daily Double)

Answer: "This language spoken by the Peoria tribe shares its name with a state"

Question: "What is Illinois?"

Oct. 18, 1999

Category: WAYS TO "PLAY" $1000

Answer: "New ideas that please the regular folk in Illinois are said to do this"

Question: "What is Play in Peoria?"

Sept. 23, 1998

Category: COUNTIES BY STATE ($200)

Answer: "Perry, Piatt, Peoria"

Question: "What is Illinois?"

Dec. 2, 1996

Category: GEOGRAPHY ($200)

Answer: "Peoria, Illinois is surrounded by rich deposits of this solid fuel"

Question: "What is coal?"

April 30, 1996

Category: U.S. GEOGRAPHY ($400)

Answer: "Kankakee, Pulaski & Peoria are all counties in this state"

Question: "What is Illinois?"

Nov. 30, 1992

Category: BIOLOGY ($200)

Answer: "A mold discovered in Peoria, Illinois in '43 was found to yield many times more of this drug than Fleming's"

Question: "What is penicillin?"

April 18, 1990

Category: THE MIDWEST ($100)

Answer: "John Ehrlichman coined the expression ’It'll play in’ this Illinois city"

Question: "What is Peoria?"