MORTON — New gym bleachers, STEM labs and roofs are among an estimated $1.3 million in maintenance and capital improvement projects approved by the Morton School Board.

Morton High School's Potterdome will get the new bleachers next summer, and the gym floor will be refinished and repainted.

The current Potterdome bleachers are 34 years old, according to Rodney Schuck, the Morton School District's director of operations, and it's been about 10 years since the floor in the gym was refinished and repainted.

Three science labs will be converted into two STEM labs, and the south parking lot will be sealed and striped next summer at the high school.

STEM is an acronym for a curriculum that combines science, technology, engineering and math.

The high school projects next summer total an estimated $729,011, or 54.9% of the total estimated cost of all the projects approved last week by the School Board.

Roofs will be replaced next summer at Jefferson and Lincoln elementary schools.

Aging pavement and lighting issues in the drop-off drive at Lincoln also will be addressed, and aging pavement in the front and North Second Avenue sidewalks at Morton Junior High School will be replaced.

"This district has made a commitment to live where we're living, so doing projects like these every year is important," said Superintendent Jeff Hill.

Roof replacement at the high school and work at the Morton Community Bank Field softball diamond in Birchwood Park also will be done next summer if funds are available.

There are no concerns about delaying the high school roof project.

"The high school roof is in pretty decent shape," said School Board member Kevin Austin, who is on the district's facilities committee.

Schuck said the roof work at Jefferson and Lincoln planned for next summer was delayed from this summer.

"Our roofs across the district are about the same age. We're replacing some each year," Schuck said.

The Birchwood Park softball diamond project includes enlarging the infield and creating flat areas along each base line so fans can watch games on lawn chairs.

Morton High School can't host Illinois High School Association state series softball games at the diamond because the infield doesn't meet the National Federation of High Schools regulation of having the infield grass cut back to a 60-foot radius from the front of the pitching mound.

"The cutback there is 50 feet," said high school athletic director Scott Jones.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars already has been spent on the softball diamond.

Three bids totaling $662,518 were approved for the original project in 2015.

Donations totaling $103,400 from the Morton Rotary Club, Morton Chamber of Commerce, Morton Girls Softball Association and Morton Community Bank helped defray the cost.

The Morton Park District spent about $700,000 for a new parking lot and promenade in the park to enhance the softball diamond complex.

Each of the Morton School District's summer 2021 projects except the Lincoln drop-off lane and junior high school sidewalks is listed in the district's 15-year maintenance and capital improvement plan.

