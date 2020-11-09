In the last 30 days, people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reported having recently visited a total of 647 public and private schools statewide, according to Illinois public health data released Friday.

The data also lists 10 schools with current COVID-19 outbreaks, defined as at least five cases among staff or students that were traced to school exposure. No active outbreaks are listed for Tri-County Area schools.

The figures do not include cases related to Chicago Public Schools buildings. Chicago, the state’s largest school district, tracks those separately; data shows 137 COVID-19 cases linked to CPS sites.

The statewide data, obtained through contact tracing, is the first school-related COVID-19 data that Illinois officials have published. It comes after parents and educators urged the state to release information about the virus’s spread in schools. In many parts of Illinois, the school year began nearly three months ago, and people have had to make decisions about in-person learning without comprehensive information.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it would make school-level case data public after a story by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois detailed the lack of school data last month.

For an outbreak to be considered school related, those affected must have had shared exposure on school grounds and be from different households. Exposure in before- or after-school programs is included. The data does not indicate how many positive cases have been linked to each school building.

The Tribune and ProPublica reported last month that 44 schools statewide had experienced an outbreak. The department has since redefined what is considered an outbreak, from a cluster of two or more cases to a minimum of five linked cases.

The health department did not respond to questions about the change.

The statewide data on school exposure lists schools where health departments determined that someone with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 had visited up to two weeks before symptoms or a positive test.

"This is exposure data, not necessarily the exact location where the student or teacher actually contracted COVID-19," Gov. JB Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing, where the data was made public.

The data does not include the exact number of COVID-19 patients who had reported visiting individual schools, instead showing a range, such as "fewer than 5" or "5-10."

Until Friday, Illinois had been releasing only county-level data about COVID-19 cases in people younger than 20. That age range includes many college students, so it wasn’t as useful to parents and officials in K-12 school districts.

The new data release includes the count of infections among children between 5 and 17 years old. In that age group, cases have more than doubled since the start of the school year, though the infections weren’t always linked to school. As of late October, there had been 16,236 COVID-19 cases among school-age children since Aug. 15.

More than 70% of the state’s public schools are holding in-person classes at least part time, according to a Tribune analysis of Illinois State Board of Education data. The school COVID-19 data is to be updated weekly, officials said.

Tribune reporter Dan Petrella contributed.