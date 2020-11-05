EAST PEORIA - It will take more than a pandemic to stop the Parade of Lights from rolling down the streets of East Peoria later this month.

Tradition trumps the virus.

Festival of Lights officials are continuing a holiday tradition of 36 years by staging the Parade of Lights at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21 on the streets of East Peoria.

Spectators can spread out and socially distance along the approximately two-mile route, which starts at East Washington Street and Dolans Lane and ends at Taylor Street and Springfield Road. There is also the option of watching a livestream of the parade on WMBD TV-31’s Facebook page and on its website, CIProud.com.

A special broadcast of the parade will be aired on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. on WMBD TV-31 and 9:30 p.m. on WYZZ TV-43. After the TV broadcast, it can be viewed on folepi.org as well as the East Peoria Festival of Lights and East Side Community Media Facebook pages.

Five days after the parade, the floats can be viewed in the comfort of individual vehicles, the ultimate in social distancing, at the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display which opens Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26, and runs through Jan. 3.

For more information, visit www.folepi.org, facebook.com/EPFestivalofLights, folepi_ep_festival_of_lights on Instagram and @folepiEP on Twitter.