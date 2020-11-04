State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth is among a series of local officeholders who won victories against third-party challengers in Tuesday's election.

The Peoria Democrat defeated Chad Grimm, a Libertarian who has previously run for Illinois governor and Peoria City Council, by a margin of 28,223 votes to 9,689 -- about 75% to 25%. Her district includes much of Peoria south of Northmoor Road, as well as Peoria Heights, West Peoria and much of Bartonville.

Gordon-Booth was first elected to the Legislature in 2008.

Grimm was one of nine Libertarians the local party fielded for office after a court ruling that gave third parties and independent candidates some leeway on the number of signatures required to get onto the ballot and how they could be collected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman, a Republican, dispatched Libertarian Eric Stahl by a margin of 48,772 to 13,102 or 79% to 21%. And Brett Grimm, the GOP candidate for Tazewell County auditor, defeated Libertarian Kaden Nelms by 49,683 votes to 11,983 votes, an 81% to 19% margin.

Peoria County Clerk Rachael Parker, a Democrat, won election to the remaining two-year term of the late Steve Sonnemaker, whom she was appointed to succeed. She beat Libertarian Ann Agama by 53,033 votes to 21,801 -- 71% to 29%.

Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas, a Democrat, won a second term in office, defeating Libertarian Joe Rusch by 52,065 votes to 22,223 votes -- 70% to 30%.

And Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, a Democrat, also won a second term, defeating K. Eric Shaffer by 62,199 votes to 15,202 votes -- 80% to 20%.

Peoria County Board member Linda Daley, a Republican, won election to the seat to which she was appointed, besting Libertarian Chris Buckely by 3,760 votes to 1,280 votes -- 75% to 25% -- to represent the northeast portion of the city of Peoria.

Meanwhile, County Board member Jennifer Allison, a Democrat, won election to the seat to which she was appointed, surpassing Libertarian Tom Inman by 2,913 votes to 1,836 -- 61% to 39% -- to represent Bartonville and part of Limestone Township.

Back in Tazewell County, Republicans swept all four seats up for grabs in County Board District 1 in the Pekin area. Kim Joesting, Nancy Proehl, Samuel Goddard and Wayne Altpeter were elected to two-year terms, defeating Democrats Jacob Brisbin and Sue Sundell, the latter a longtime incumbent.

In Tazewell's District 2, Republicans William Hauter, Greg Sinn, Carroll Imig and Mindy Darcy were elected for the four seats up for grabs. and Democrat Tara McKinley fell short. In District 3, Mike Harris, Russ Crawford, Toni Minton and Tammy Rich Stimson won the four seats, while Democrat Paul Resnick came up short.

In the Woodford County village of Germantown Hills, an advisory referendum asking residents whether municipal government should allow for the future siting of a marijuana dispensary failed by 824 votes in favor to 1,134 votes opposed.