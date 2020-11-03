MORTON — The village will not enforce a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars mandated by Gov. JB Pritzker that will go into effect Wednesday.

In a statement read at the start of a Village Board meeting Monday, Morton Mayor Jeff Kaufman said because state law does not give the village a mechanism to enforce the governor's order, the village will not enforce it.

Several Morton restaurant and bar owners were sitting socially distanced in the audience at the board meeting when Kaufman read his statement. They applauded after Kaufman finished and one yelled out, "Thank you."

Kaufman encouraged all Morton businesses "to be mindful of the mandates of the Tazewell County Health Department, and for those who operate under state-issued licenses, to the mandates of their respective licensing bodies."

He said the village has extended measures that allow outdoor dining and drinking areas, and he encouraged Morton residents to patronize Morton businesses "adversely affected by the governor's mandate."

"Everyone in the community has the right to decide how they feel about going to a restaurant with indoor dining," Kaufman said.

Pritzer ordered tighter COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including the indoor restaurant and bar service ban and limitations on gatherings, for Region 2, which includes the Tri-County Area, on Sunday after the region's seven-day testing positivity rate crossed the 8% threshold. It was 9.9% in the latest numbers reported on Tuesday.

The region's positively rate must be at 6.5% or below over a three-day period for the restrictions to be lifted.

