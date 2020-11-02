EAST PEORIA — The Tazewell County Health Department and East Peoria officials are at odds over Gov. JB Pritzker’s order for tighter COVID-19 restrictions in Region 2, which includes the Tri-County Area.

Shortly after the governor issued the order on Sunday, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said in a Facebook post that the city will not be enforcing those orders. On Monday, the Tazewell County Health Department posted a scathing reply, via its own Facebook page.

"While we appreciate an elected official can do as he/she sees fit for their community, no official, including Mayor Kahl, has had a recent conversation with TCHD or been given permission to speak for the health department on this developing issue. ... Denying that COVID-19 is real, disregarding the mitigations and ignoring strong public health guidance for safety only makes COVID worsen in our community and does nothing to get us back to normal or slow infection in our community," the post read.

Pritzker’s measures announced Sunday include a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars beginning Wednesday, and mirror restrictions applied now in every other part of the state. The end of indoor dining could mean the end of some small businesses in East Peoria, said Kahl.

"Here we go again, round two, and a lot of them, I just do not see where a lot of them can afford to shut down again," he told the Journal Star during a phone interview Monday. "At the end of the day, I’m a big believer that people can make personal decisions and choices on their own accord. I don’t think the government has to tell people how to live their lives. This virus is not going away any time soon. People need to take personal precautions. If you have issues or concerns, take what precautions you deem necessary."

East Peoria is not the only community in the Tri-County Area where officials plan to buck the governor’s orders. In Woodford County, where State’s Attorney Greg Minger took a stand against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order back in April, Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said the governor’s latest order will not be enforced by the sheriff’s office.

"We will take no actions in enforcing the governor's recommendations," he said Monday.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said he would continue, as he has done since the spring, not to enforce COVID-19 mitigations. He has long maintained that the orders are without legal basis and thus not enforceable. But, he said, one thing has changed.

"There have been two judges that have ruled that he doesn't have the authority to issue these, so that's one more step in that direction," said Lower, referring to lawsuits filed in Clay and Kane counties.

The decision in East Peoria has nothing to do with politics, said Kahl, who firmly believes the COVID-19 virus is real. It is an economic decision, he said. Area businesses suffered greatly through the first shutdown, and the economic devastation is as real as the health consequences, Kahl said.

"We are talking nonessential businesses, restaurants and bars. What we saw play out in the first six to eight weeks, it was absolutely devastating to these small businesses that were shut down. They have a right to make a living, they should not be treated differently than the big box stores, which, as you know, have stayed open during the duration, and many actually saw an uptick in a number of patrons while these other businesses were shut down. We have over 900 businesses in East Peoria, and we’ve treated each of them equally and fairly, and we think they have a right to stay open just like any other business."

There is no evidence that allowing eating establishments to continue business as usual will spread of the virus, Kahl said.

"There is absolutely no evidence any restaurant or bar in East Peoria that is currently open has been responsible for spreading any type of infectious disease," he said. "If that was the case, the health department would have shut them down ... if they could come back with data — ’We’ve pinpointed it, this is where this stuff is spreading’ — I’m all about that. But they’ve not proven anything, and nothing is showing in the numbers showing that the very businesses that they are going to restrict are spreading the disease."

Region 2 was the last region in Illinois to cross the 8% positivity threshold where stricter mitigations are imposed under the state’s COVID-19 plan. State data on regional positivity rates lags several days, but as of Oct. 30 -- the last date released -- the region had a seven-day average rate of 9.7%.

The rolling positivity rate in the Tri-County Area as of Oct. 30 was also above 8%. Peoria County was at 8.4%, Tazewell was at 8.9%, and Woodford was at 10.2%. The rolling positivity rates across Region 2 vary quite a bit, from Stark County with 4.5% as of Oct. 30, to 14.6% in Rock Island County.

Leslie Renken can be reached at 270-8503 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.