MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Donovan Benson, 24; Katie Wolfe, 23; both Peoria.
* Bryce Craig, 29; Allyssa Pohlson, 25; both Washington.
* Luke Davault, 25; Violeta Nicolas, 26; both East Peoria.
* Delbert Dehne, 60; Amy Punke, 50; both East Peoria.
* Mark Hopping, 50; Kelly Contant, 51; both Deer Creek.
* Jeffrey Howard, 54; Nora Dunlap, 52; both Manito.
* Michael White, 41, Washburn; Melissa Deppert, 37, Tremont.
* Jacob Willey, 23; Rhyann Locke, 23; both North Aurora.
* Dennis Wilson, 68; Rosemary Berdini, 70; both Pekin.
Woodford County
* Thomas Graves, 27; Sadie Sears, 29; both Depoe Bay, Ore.
* Jon Hohulin, 22, Goodfield; Abigail Moser, 24, Morton.
* Andrew King, 25; Rylie Hunt, 23; both Bozeman, Mont.
* Ryan Moss, 37; Sherin Bachtold, 37; both El Paso.
* Matthew Runyan, 38; Jacey Wells, 26; both Germantown Hills.
* Joshua Scarbeary, 27, Roanoke; Elizabeth Breitbarth, 29, Metamora.
* Roger Tate, 64; Mary Smith, 61; both Eureka.
* William Turner Jr., 30; Sara Weatherhead, 29; both Pekin.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
* Bean, Michelle and William.
* May, Diane and Michael.
* Pfister, Mollie and Kyle.