State Rep. Tim Butler isn’t sure how he contracted COVID-19, but he knows what to do now.

It entails remaining in quarantine for at least 10 days. Of course, that span matches almost perfectly the time until election day Nov. 3.

"It’s difficult as a politician, going into the last 10 days before the election, to say, ’Hey, you’ve got to stay home,’" Butler said. "That kind of stinks."

Having the disease coronavirus causes probably stinks worse.

Butler, a Peoria native, announced over the weekend he tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican from Springfield represents the 87th District, which includes a sizable chunk of Tazewell County.

In a Facebook video he posted Sunday, Butler said he noticed COVID symptoms Saturday. He had a temperature of about 100 degrees as well as a headache, body aches and chills.

"I didn’t really feel too bad, but obviously when I saw my temperature, it was a good indicator I needed to get tested," the 53-year-old Butler said.

Once the test came back positive, Butler retreated to the basement of his Springfield residence, where he spent much of the weekend watching football on television. His wife, Wendy, tested negative, according to The State Journal-Register of Springfield.

"It is what it is," said Butler, who also said he spent the previous week in Springfield. "Obviously it’s a very contagious virus. I’ve taken it seriously from the beginning.

"I’ve tried to wear a mask and social distance when at all possible, but obviously all of us don’t take all the protections we do 24 hours a day, and we get a little lax. So who knows how I got it."

Butler said he felt better Sunday, although he still had some congestion and a sore throat.

A graduate of old Academy of Our Lady/Spalding Institute in Peoria, Butler was a chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood, among other government positions. LaHood is another Peoria native and Spalding alum.

Butler has served in the state House of Representatives since 2015, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy. The 87th District stretches from the north side of Springfield to the east edge of Pekin and includes Delavan, Green Valley, Hopedale, Minier and Tremont.

In this election, Green Party candidate Angel Sides opposes Butler. He drew no Democratic opponent, as also was true in 2018 and 2016.

Still, Butler said he had planned to campaign in person this week for GOP candidates elsewhere in Illinois. He intends to do at least some campaigning by telephone.

"Hopefully this is just going to be a minor thing for me, but we’ll see how it goes over the next few days," Butler said.

At least four other House members have tested positive for COVID, the State Journal-Register reported.