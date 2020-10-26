PEORIA -- Despite increases in COVID cases that average 100 a day and a rise in deaths attributed to the virus, the Tri-County Area including Peoira sits in a region that is currently best in the state in terms of its COVID-19 numbers, the governor said Monday afternoon.

But Gov. JB Pritzker was quick to say that the 17-county region’s 7.2% rate of positive cases was "nothing to write home about." He also noted a slight uptick int he number of hospitalizations the area has seen as well.

Of the 11 regions, four are already under tighter state restrictions and two more will be under those added mitigations by later this week -- meaning they have exceeded what the state feels are safe levels regarding virus spread. Chicago, which is its own region, has a 7.7% rate of positive cases, Pritzker said during a news conference which was held at Jump Trading Simulation and Education Center on the campus of OSF HealthCare.

Region 4, which covers the Metro East, and Region 11, which is suburban Cook County, will be placed under tighter restrictions on Wednesday. That means fewer people at gatherings and limits to inside dining, among other things. The state’s northwest region including Rockford and Freeport; the western Chicago suburbs in Kane and DuPage counties; the southern suburbs in Will and Kankakee counties; and southern Illinois all already have restrictions in place.

Pritzker did say that members of the Illinois State Police had been patrolling areas where business owners were flouting state rules regarding the virus. He’d warned last week that such a step would be occurring.

Citations and tickets have been issued, Pritzker said during the a question-and-answer session, but he did not give any specifics. An email sent to his spokeswoman seeking more detail on where the citations had occurred and how many had been given was not immediately returned.

The state reported 4,729 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 17 more deaths. That brings the total statewide since the start of the pandemic to 378,985 cases and 9,522 deaths.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, echoed the governor’s cautions and implored state residents to practice the three W’s -- wear a mask, wash your hands and watch physical distancing. If not, she said, the state’s death toll could reach 11,000 by year’s end.

The state's seven-day average of positive tests is 6.3%, and 57,264 tests were processed during the prior day.

Some 2,638 people are hospitalized in Illinois with the disease caused by coronavirus, and of those 589 were in intensive-care units. There were 238 patients using ventilators.

Pritzker lauded OSF HealthCare’s pandemic health workers program, which has led to a reduction in the number of people who seek medical attention at an emergency room or a primary care physician’s office. Dr. Michael Cruz, the health system’s chief medical officer, said the PHW program has fielded 89,000 calls since its inception earlier this year.

Fewer than 400 people eventually went to an emergency room for care and even fewer were admitted into the hospital. Both he and Pritzker viewed that as important as it limits the potential risk to health care workers and lightens the load on hospitals.

The governor did note that statewide, like in Peoria, many people were becoming infected after going to small, private gatherings. He, along with Ezike, urged people to be cautious and wear masks whenever they are out alongside people with whom they do not live.