PEORIA — Peoria Public Schools could test up to 300 students and staff members a day for COVID-19 when middle schools reopen in November and the three high schools reopen in January, according to the founder of the Pekin laboratory where samples will be tested.

"The fact that we are a local laboratory is a big advantage to being able to get results quickly, which will help keep the schools open," Aaron Rossi, the president and CEO of Reditus Laboratories of Pekin, said Friday. "Details of the plan are still being worked out."

Rossi’s lab has donated $200,000 worth of testing services to match a $200,000 cash donation from the Gilmore Foundation of Peoria, the philanthropic group founded by Bob Gilmore, a former president of Caterpillar, Inc. Gilmore died in September at age 100.

Known as "surveillance" testing, students and staff who are showing no symptoms of the virus will be tested randomly along with students and staff who are showing symptoms. The tests allow for the identification of those testing positive for COVID-19 to be removed from school and quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus.

Because the laboratory is local, there can be two pickups a day of freshly retrieved samples and results can be known as quickly as four to 24 hours later. The tests will be administered in the schools by trained staff, Rossi said.

The tests are administered with a mid-turbinate swab that is inserted less far into the nostrils than the deep swabs that are more commonly used in testing.

The current plan is to rotate testing in one of the district’s 10 middle schools and to test in each of the three high schools.

Middle school students will return to the building on an alternating A/B schedule model that is part of the approved Return to School plan. Students in grades 5 and 6 will return starting Wednesday, Nov. 4; students in grades 7 and 8 will return starting Monday, Nov. 9

The district pushed back the return for high school students from November to January.

"Because of the complexity of scheduling, grades, final exams, and learning platforms, PPS high school students will return starting Tuesday, January 5th," according to an update on the district’s web site.

Rossi, a 2001 graduate of Richwoods High School, found meaning in his match of the Gilmore Foundation donation. Gilmore graduated from Manual High School in the 1930s.

"There is something satisfying about about two products of Peoria schools begin able to help out those schools in a time of need," Rossi said.

Reditus Laboratories has grown with more than 200 employees performing up to 10,000 tests a day. It has the capacity of 14,000 to 16,000 tests a day, Rossi said.

