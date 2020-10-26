PEORIA -- Lights. Cameras. Action.

The reconstructed Murray Baker Bridge is ready for its close-up.

The span that carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River between Peoria and East Peoria is to reopen this weekend, state officials said Monday. It’ll be the culmination of a seven-month rehabilitation project that closed the bridge to traffic.

A reopening Friday is possible, but sometime Saturday night was more likely, according to Omer Osman, the Illinois Secretary of Transportation.

Osman joined Gov. JB Pritzker and other state and national officials at the Gateway Building in Downtown Peoria. There they lauded just about every aspect of the rehab project.

Among the most salient points was one Osman addressed:

Without a total shutdown of a span that usually carries about 67,000 vehicles daily, reconstruction might have taken at least two summers to complete.

"In our case, the Tri-County Area is really blessed with multiple bridges," said Osman, a Peoria resident. "That made it easy for us to be able to shut it down and divert traffic. It’s pretty rare that we do that."

According to Osman, the goal was to complete the project faster, cheaper and safer.

The project met its $42.2 million budget; federal sources provided 90% of the funding. New concrete decks, new drainage and new safety cameras are among the improvements.

The bridge is to open as first scheduled when work began March 29, about the same time the coronavirus pandemic was heating initially.

"This is an important symbol of the rejuvenation of the state of Illinois and also of the quality of work that gets done by Illinois’ best union tradespeople," Pritzker said in front of a masked audience.

"Sometimes it feels like good news is hard to come by these days. But even in a pandemic, especially in a pandemic, we must invest in our state’s future."

Peoria City Councilman Tim Riggenbach, state Reps. Jehan Gordon-Booth and Ryan Spain, state Sen. Dave Koehler and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos spoke before or after Pritzker did.

Humor was a primary component. Riggenbach said the first time his parents drove across the bridge, which opened in 1958, was on their way to the hospital the day he was born.

"If that bridge has experienced any of the joint pains and aches that I have, I’m sure it’s very relieved to have this restoration project behind it now," said Riggenbach, who represented Mayor Jim Ardis and the council.

Koehler said the first thought he had when he heard the bridge was closing was how he might he get from his East Bluff residence to the Costco warehouse club in East Peoria.

Gordon-Booth, Osman and Spain weren’t necessarily more lighthearted, but they were light-centric.

Multicolored decorative lights are to join more utilitarian ones that illuminate the redone roadway. The lights were tested publicly a few weeks ago.

According to Osman, the new illumination might best be used during civic celebrations, including Independence Day and the East Peoria Festival of Lights.

"There was such great pride in the lighting of this bridge," Gordon-Booth said. "This is something that we can all lay our names on and claim, because that bridge belongs to us."