WASHINGTON — Enrollment has taken a tumble this year in Washington's public school districts and St. Patrick School.

Sixth-day of school attendance figures show a combined 3.7% drop, from 4,602 in 2019 to 4,433 this year.

Washington Community High School is the lone outlier. Enrollment at the high school has increased 2.6%, from 1,400 to 1,437, mainly because of a 393-student incoming ninth-grade class, the largest class in the school.

"Our projection was 1,436 students this school year, so we're right on target," said Superintendent Kyle Freeman.

Washington high school enrollment has climbed for several years and is expected to peak at 1,503 in the 2022-23 school year before dropping steadily to 1,283 in the 2027-28 school year.

Back to this year. According to sixth-day attendance figures:

District 50 K-8 enrollment has fallen 7.2%, from 689 to 639.

Central School District K-8 enrollment has fallen 4.5%, from 1,407 to 1,343.

District 52 K-8 enrollment has fallen 6.6%, from 900 to 840.

St. Patrick K-8 enrollment has fallen 15.5%, from 206 to 174.

Nobody is hitting the panic button because of these enrollment drops. Administrators say the declines were expected, and the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt attendance.

"Our enrollment drop is due to the pandemic," said St. Patrick Principal Doreen Shipman.

"Several of our families chose to home school or take distance learning from their home public school district," she said. "Normally, we wouldn't have had this drop. We've also had some families move."

St. Patrick offers full-time in-person learning and full-time distance learning. There is no hybrid option with a combination of both learning models. Eight St. Patrick students from five families are doing distance learning.

District 50 Superintendent Chad Allaman said his district's enrollment drop wasn't a surprise.

"Our sixth-day K-8 enrollment was only 10 fewer students than what we projected," he said, noting there were 99 students in last year's eighth-grade class and 64 incoming kindergarten students this year.

Allaman has gotten some encouraging news since his district's sixth-day attendance figures were taken Aug. 18. Twenty-nine students have enrolled in district schools since then.

"We’re now 19 students above our projected enrollment for this year," he said.

District 52 Superintendent Pat Minasian said he was definitely expecting a K-8 enrollment drop in his district this year because a large eighth-grade class left last year and this year's kindergarten class wasn't going to make up the difference.

"My early projection put our sixth-day K-8 enrollment at 870," he said. "We came in at 840 because the kindergarten class (87) was smaller than expected."

Central School District Superintendent Dale Heidbreder said he believes 14 to 18 kindergarten students who would have started school in his district this year didn't do so because of the pandemic and instead will start next year.

Here are other reasons for his district's K-8 enrollment drop, according to Heidbreder:

* 2 Central Intermediate School students transferred to private school.

* 8 Central Primary School students transferred to private school.

* 7 Central Intermediate School students are now being home-schooled.

* 23 Central Primary School students are now being home-schooled.

Sixth-day enrollment figures are reported to regional boards of education and the state. One of their uses is to determine the amount of state aid a district receives.

