PEKIN -- A Creve Coeur man will serve a 2-1/2-year prison term for repeatedly punching and choking his girlfriend after she said she wanted them to part ways.

Larondric Rutherford, 34, replaced his trial in the case with guilty pleas Monday to felony domestic battery and unlawful restraint. More serious charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and domestic battery-strangling were dismissed.

Rutherford awoke the sleeping victim with a punch to the face early May 3, hours after she called him to come collect his things from their Richard Court residence, court records stated. With threats to kill her, he beat, choked and kept her from fleeing several times until he stepped outside for a cigarette, enabling her to escape the residence.

After Rutherford left, the woman summoned police who found her jaw swollen and her body covered with bruises and open wounds, records stated.

Rutherford was arrested five days later. He was given credit for the 163 days he spent in custody since then.