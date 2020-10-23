With Russian and Iranian disinformation efforts having recently come to light, and with rumors circulating that central Illinois polling places may close early on Election Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tazewell County voters may approach the November general elections with more anxiety than they did in past elections.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman addressed both issues during a news conference Thursday afternoon in front of the county courthouse in Pekin.

"There is no way the votes you cast can be hacked, manipulated, changed, or anything like that," said Ackerman. "What’s being discussed in the national media is disinformation. That is, Russian and Iranian agencies (are) spreading disinformation, voter intimidation and other items like that."

Ackerman assured Tazewell County voters that the foreign disinformation campaigns do not and cannot involve the manipulation or changing of votes cast. Paper ballots are attached to all ballots cast in Illinois, he explained, and sample audits are taken of precincts to ensure accurate ballot counts.

"If there were some way to change the results, (the audit) is where that would be caught," Ackerman added. "But there isn’t any way. None of the information we have concerning actual votes being counted is broadcast over the Internet or using any type of open circuit."

The Tazewell County Clerk’s Office had received several phone calls recently expressing worry that Tazewell County polling places would be closed Nov. 3 because of coronavirus-related restrictions. Ackerman sought to lay that concern to rest, asserting that polling locations in Tazewell County will be open as scheduled.

"Citizens of Tazewell County, and really throughout Illinois should feel reassured … there is no effect that any restrictions from COVID should have on your ability to go in and cast your vote," he said.