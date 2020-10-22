In Tennessee Williams’ 1947 play "A Streetcar Named Desire," the heroine Blanche Dubois remarks that she has always depended on the kindness of strangers.

Random acts of kindness like David Huskisson’s gesture to replace a Pekin boy’s missing bicycle help show that kindness is alive and well more than 70 years later.

Cade Cox, 7, had received a black Mongoose bicycle as a Christmas gift. According to his mother, Jessica, the bike was somewhat too large for him, so he was waiting to grow into it.

"He’d kind of hit a growth spurt lately," she said. "Last week, he went out to our porch to go get that bicycle and get on it to see if he could ride it yet. It was nowhere to be found."

As soon as she found out about the missing bike, Jessica wrote a Facebook post to describe the Mongoose and to ask that she be notified if it was found. The answer came two hours later in the form of a knock on the door of her Catherine Street residence. As it happened, it was Cade who answered the knock, to be presented with a new bike by a man he had never met before.

"I felt so happy that a complete stranger wanted to surprise me, Cade said. "I sure hope (Huskisson) knew how much that cheered me up. I'm still learning to ride without training wheels but I am excited to have a bike again to keep practicing on."

Huskisson declined to comment, saying that he is not seeking the limelight. However, Cox said that he told her that while there are bad people in the world, he wanted Cade remember good people who come into his life.

The new bike is not quite a duplicate of its predecessor. According to Cox, Huskisson was unable to find the same type of bicycle, but bought one in a similar style that was black with red accents rather that orange. In some ways, Cox believes the new bike is an improvement on the last one.

"Cade was so tickled," she said. "Red is his favorite color and he actually likes this bicycle more than this other one. It was a little bit chilly that evening when he brought it by, but the next day we tried it out. He hasn’t quite gotten used to riding without training wheels yet. But he fits this bike better than the last one, and I think he’ll be zipping away on it in no time."

Impressed with Huskisson’s act of generosity, the Cox family is hoping for a chance to pay it forward. They have not identified a specific act of benevolence, but if Cade’s missing bike is found and returned, they are considering giving one of the bicycles to a local child in need.

"Maybe we can even brighten another kid’s day like Mr. Huskisson did mine," said Cade.