EAST PEORIA — Rich Brodrick is the new interim chief of the East Peoria Police Department following last week’s sudden and unexplained resignation of police Chief Steve Roegge.

Brodrick, who had been the department’s deputy chief of administration and support services, was sworn in to the temporary position Tuesday morning in City Hall. The announcement was made on the city’s Facebook page and confirmed by the city’s spokeswoman.

Also promoted to command positions were interim Deputy Chief David Horn and temporary Sgt. Ryan Crawford. Keith McElyea remains in the position of deputy chief.

Reports of Roegge’s resignation surfaced last Wednesday, and his last day on the job was Friday. Roegge did not return messages for comment. Mayor John Kahl declined to answer questions about the resignation.

City attorney Dennis Triggs provided little insight into the reasons Roegge resigned with more than one year remaining on his three-year contract.

"There was no one incident, no big blow-up — just a general disagreement about the way some police matters should be handled," Triggs said this week.

After a 31-year career on the Peoria Police Department, Roegge served 20 months as the East Peoria chief. He started the job on March 1, 2019.

Details on the timeline and process to hire a new permanent police chief were not available Tuesday. With three successive out-of-department hires for the department’s top job, It has been nearly 20 years since a member of the East Peoria Police Department was promoted to the position of chief of police.

