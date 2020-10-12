PEORIA — Eddie Bolen owned a big heart and a love for small engines.

So said his girlfriend, Holly Wade, about the 40-year-old Peorian who was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday night on the city’s South Side.

According to Peoria police, the mini-bike Bolen was driving collided with an SUV when Bolen reportedly failed to stop at the intersection of Ligonier and Marquette streets. When Peoria firefighters and Advanced Medical Transport crews arrived, he was not breathing and unresponsive.

An autopsy performed Sunday showed that Bolen suffered multiple detrimental blunt force trauma injuries and likely died instantly. He was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

"Eddie was a very kind-hearted gentleman with a heart of gold," Wade said on Sunday. "He seriously would take his shirt off his back if you were in need. Everyone down here on the south end knew Eddie. He would always be fixing their mini-bikes, go-karts and lawn mowers. He would do almost anything for anyone, even if you had wronged him in some way."

Always at Bolen’s side was his 12-year-old son Josiah.

"Josiah was his sidekick; they were always together," Wade said. "You see Eddie, you see Josiah."

Bolen, who most recently had been employed at People Ready, loved to play loud rock ‘n’ roll music while he tinkered with engines.

"The entire block would be able to hear what he was playing," Wade said. "His favorite band was Five Finger Death Punch."

Toxicology is pending and the case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

"He was an awesome guy, the best boyfriend I’ve ever had," Wade said. "He showed me that there are good guys out there."

