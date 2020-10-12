MACKINAW — Kenny Hill was at a crossroads in his professional career. Crunch time, as he described it.

The Mackinaw resident wanted to be a teacher, and he had taken a few courses through Illinois Central College and Illinois State University to achieve that goal.

He couldn't afford to be a full-time college student, so progress was slow. Then came, in his words, a God-send.

It was a new program offered by Golden Apple, an organization that provides college scholarships for future teachers.

Golden Apple's new Accelerators program opens a quick route for career-changers with a bachelor's degree and college seniors to complete the courses they need to obtain a teaching license from the state.

This spring, Hill was among the initial group of 30 students to be accepted into the program. His prayers were answered.

After graduating from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School in 2012, Hill earned an associates degree from ICC and then a bachelor's degree in business administration from ISU in 2016.

But a career in business wasn't for him. His passion was teaching.

"Something just clicked. I realized that teaching is what I'm supposed to do," he said.

Thanks to the Accelerators program, Hill is now in the midst taking about a dozen online education courses over a year's time through Blackburn College in Carlinville.

If all goes well, Hill will complete the courses in May, obtain a teaching license from the state and be certified to be a special education or business teacher full-time in fall 2021.

Hill, 26, is working as special education student teacher at Dee-Mack this school year. Being a student-teacher is another requirement to get a state teaching license.

Student-teachers are not paid. That's why the $25,000 Accelerators scholarship Hill received from Golden Apple is designed to cover the cost of his online courses with Blackburn and help with life expenses.

"I love student-teaching," Hill said.

As for the online courses, "they're intense, as they should be, because you're doing four years’ work in one year," he said. "I'm not overwhelmed by the courses, but anyone thinking of applying for the Accelerators program must have a love for teaching or this is not a route they should go."

Dee-Mack Superintendent Michele Jacobs said Hill will benefit greatly from student-teaching this school year, not just because of the Accelerators program.

"Kenny is getting experience working with students both in-person and online," Jacobs said.

Hill learned about the Accelerators program this past winter from his sister, Katie Hill, a Golden Apple scholarship recipient and 2020 ISU graduate.

Katie Hill is a grades 3-5 special education teacher at Olympia North Elementary School in Danvers.

A major reason why Golden Apple launched the Accelerators program is to make a dent in the teacher shortage in the state.

In order to be accepted into the program, participants must commit to live and teach in targeted school districts in central, western and southern Illinois for four years.

Jacobs said the teacher shortage is a concern.

"Unlike many other school districts in the area, we haven't had a lot of problems filling teaching positions in our district," she said. "We occasionally have a spot that's tough to fill, like this year, a pre-K teacher. We have a substitute there.

"What I've noticed the past few years is where we used to get 40 to 50 applicants for a position, we're now getting three," she said.

Working at Dee-Mack as a student-teacher isn't a new experience for Hill. He's been a jack-of-all-trades in the Dee-Mack School District since graduating from high school.

He's been a coach, bus driver, substitute teacher and paraprofessional.

This year, he's driving the district's new "quarantine bus."

"I haven't had to drive it so far. Let's hope it stays that way," he said.

Here's the reason for the quarantine bus, according to Hill:

Students have their temperature checked and are asked about illness symptoms each morning before getting on their regular school bus.

If there's a health concern with a student and the student's parents can't be reached, Hill will pick up the student and take the student to his or her school, where the student will wait for a parental pickup.

"I'll wear a mask, gloves and gown while I'm driving the bus, and the student will sit in the back of the bus in isolation," Hill said.

