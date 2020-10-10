PEORIA — Peoria Public Schools middle and high school students will return to the classroom sooner than planned, thanks to a donation from Robert Gilmore, the former Caterpillar, Inc. president who died Sept. 22 at age 100.

The board of the Gilmore Foundation on Thursday approved a donation to PPS of $200,000 to be spent on a rapid COVID-19 testing regimen that will allow the older students to return to in-school learning by early November. That’s two months sooner than the most optimistic plan for middle and high school students to return to start the second semester in January.

"Even in his absence, Bob Gilmore continues to give back to the community he loved so much," Laura Cullinan, executive director of the Gilmore Foundation said Friday. "Bob’s legacy has not and will not die."

The donation should complete the district’s transition from all-remote learning to a partial in-school learning schedule. Kindergarten and first grade students returned to to the classroom last week. Students in special education classrooms will return this week and grades 2-4 will return on Oct. 26 and 27. With a rapid testing program in place, the rest of the student body — grades 5-12 — is expected to start an A/B schedule of alternating in-school and remote learning as early as the first week of November.

The $200,000 donation will be matched by the COVID-19 testing services provided by Reditus Laboratories of Pekin, according the PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat. Reditus was founded by Dr. Aaron Rossi a Richwoods High School graduate.

"This was a tremendous, game-changing donation for us," Desmoulin-Kherat said Friday. "This will allow us to meet the district’s goal of getting students back into school classrooms and allow us to keep schools open safely."

Testing details are still being worked out. Kherat said that students and staff who show no symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested randomly. Students and staff who show symptoms of the virus will also be tested. With results available within 4 to 6 hours of the test, students and staff would be able to return to school far faster than the required 14-day quarantine period.

The donation shines a light on the Gilmore Foundation, the philanthropic operation Gilmore started in 2009.

Gilmore lived an exceptional life well beyond the fact that it lasted into a second century. He grew up in Peoria during the Great Depression and served in World War II as a U.S. Air Force B-17 navigator, flying 36 missions in the European theater.

Gilmore joined Caterpillar in 1938 as a machinist apprentice before enlisting in the Army Air Force in 1944. After World War II, Gilmore returned to Caterpillar and worked third shift in the machine shop before eventually becoming president of the company in December 1977 until his retirement from operations in 1985. He served as a director of the company for 20 years, retiring from the board of directors in 1993 after more than 50 years of service to Caterpillar.

"His philanthropy in the Peoria area has benefited thousands of people through the Gilmore Foundation, which supports charities, cultural initiatives and job creation," Cullinan wrote in a prepared statement. "Earlier this year, Bob donated $1 million to charities in the Peoria area to combat economic hardships brought on by COVID-19."

Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby, commented on Gilmore’s legacy following his death in September.

"We are deeply saddened by Bob’s passing and extend our condolences to the entire Gilmore family," Umpleby said. "Bob’s dedication to Caterpillar began on the shop floor as a machinist apprentice and eventually took him to the boardroom. We’re forever grateful for his leadership."

Gilmore quietly donated $1 million to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, and hundreds of thousands of dollars to other groups like Easter Seals, Wheels O’ Time Museum, Children’s Home, Dream Center, Children’s Hospital, Peoria Public Schools, Peoria Symphony Orchestra, Midwest Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and Neighborhood House among many others.

He fully funded the recent resident police house project for the Peoria Police Department without public recognition.

"That’s how he did things," Cullinan said. "Quietly and behind the scenes, never seeking recognition."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.