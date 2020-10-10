CHILLICOTHE - Sally Saul drove her daughter, Celeste Saul, to the headquarters of the W.D. Boyce Council in Peoria, on the day the national organization took the "Boy" out of the Boy Scout name.

It is now known as Scouts BSA.

"She wanted to be an Eagle Scout," Sally Saul said Saturday morning at Singing Woods Nature Preserve in rural Peoria County where a group had gathered to help Celeste Saul along that path. "It was something she had decided she just really wanted to do and she put her mind to it."

Celeste Saul hit an important milestone on Saturday along her rigorous, and first-of-its-kind journey that started Feb. 1, 2019. She completed the project requirement of the Eagle Scout process by organizing and managing a trail improvement operation at Singing Woods, a park in the jurisdiction of the Peoria Parks District.

"The life skills you learn really prepare you for your future," Celeste Saul said Saturday, on a quick break from the morning’s demands. "I don’t think of working for Eagle Scout as some pioneering effort for girls. I’m proud of the fact that I could be the first girl Eagle Scout in the (W. D. Boyce Council area), but that’s not why I got into this."

Like millions of young girls around the world, Saul, a Dunlap High School graduate and current freshman at Illinois State University, began her scouting life as a Brownie and then moved up through the ranks of Girl Scouts. When in 2019 Boy Scouts of America became Scouts BSA and began to admit girls into the programs, Saul decided to join.

She had to wait until late March for a troop to form and then joined Troop 1647 in East Peoria.

"My brother had been in Cub Scouts and had just crossed over to Boy Scouts. I also had a few friends who were Boy Scouts and had heard stories of camping trips they had been on. I love being in nature and camping and just had to join in on the fun," said Celeste.

While the Scouts BSA experience normally ends at 18, the expansion of the program to include girls came with an extension to allow some of the first young women a chance to complete the advancement program and earn the Eagle Scout rank.

"When BSA announced girls could join, I wouldn’t have been able to complete the requirements for Eagle Scout by my 18th birthday. But when BSA added the time extension, that made it possible," Saul said.

Once her Eagle project and all other requirements are completed, Celeste will have a Board of Review where she will discuss and share her Scouting experience with adult leaders. Soon after, her noteworthy achievement will be recognized at a Court of Honor. She expects that will happen next spring.

Saturday’s focus was improving a stretch of trail at Singing Woods. Saul worked with Dale Unruh of the park district to determine some needs for some sections of hiking trails in the park and develop an improvement plan. About 20 volunteers, many from her East Peoria Troop 1647, helped build a couple of benches, reinforce hand railings, remove a tree and dig drainage ditches along the trail.

Saul organized the day’s activities.

"It has to be a project that does not directly benefit the Boy Scouts," said Charlie Zimmerman, District Advancement Chairman. "And is a benefit to the community."

About 130 boys in the Council’s 14-county region earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2019. As of the end of September, the council had 13 Scouts BSA Troops for girls, with 91 members (ages 11-17); and 60 Cub Scout packs with 214 girls ages 5-10.

There are other girls currently working toward the achievement, but Saul is expected to be the first.

"Scouts went through an emotional wringer when it was deciding to change the name and allow girls to participate," Zimmerman said. "There were those that looked at it like some huge cultural moment of change, and those who just saw it as adding opportunities for young girls who are interested in what Scouts offers."

By mid-morning, all of the crews were working on their assignments. Saul showed no effect from the several trips she had taken up and down the steep trail keeping everybody focused and on track.

"It’s all coming together, I think," she said. "It has been a lot of work. It’ll be good when it’s over."

