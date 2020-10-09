PEORIA — Three Peoria County drug overdose deaths are attributed to a new synthetic opioid that has killed about 20 nationwide, the Peoria County coroner said on Thursday.

Brorphine, Jamie Harwood said, is more potent than fentanyl, undetectable by currently used test kits and has the potential to cause respiratory distress and death.

The three deaths were all since mid-summer and involve two men and one woman, he said. None of the cases are related, and all occurred within the city of Peoria.

"It’s similar to heroin and can be injected or snorted. It can be mixed with cocaine and someone might not know it," Harwood said. "The people who are using it don’t know it’s there. It is cause for concern because there are just 20 deaths nationwide, and three of them are here in Peoria County.

"It begs caution because of the great potency and because it can’t be detected," the coroner said.

The warning is reminiscent of one almost three years ago, when fentanyl burst onto the scene. Cheap and not easily detectable, it was the source of many overdoses. It led to a widespread push to keep naloxone at the ready for first responders.

Commonly known as Narcan, the drug can almost instantly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, but drugs like fentanyl, and now brorphine, often require multiple doses.

Chris Schaffner of the Jolt Foundation said it appears the use of brorphine started in the Midwest late last year.

"It's like a double whammy of respiratory risk and cardiac risk. Naloxone will work on this medication to reverse an overdose, but response time is most important. If breathing stops rapidly, then seconds matter when trying to reverse the overdose," he said.