PEORIA — A Woodford County man in his 80s is the sixth person this week to die from the COVID-19 illness.

Public health officials say the man had other health issues that could have also contributed to his death. He did not live in a long-term care facility, they said.

His death is the sixth reported this week and the 30th since the start of September that is linked to the novel coronavirus. Woodford County has lost seven people since the pandemic began in March.

Overall, the Tri-County Area added 49 new cases to reach a pandemic total of 5,775. The three counties have suffered 80 deaths in that time frame.

Of the increase in cases, Peoria County added 32, Tazewell County, 16 and Woodford County one to their overall totals.

The recovery rate is now 81.5% within the Tri-County Area while those who are isolating at home fell to 16.7%.

The number people in one of the area’s four hospitals remained the same, 61, but the main difference was the number of people in the ICU.

On Tuesday, there were 19 while on Monday, 15 ICU beds were in use.