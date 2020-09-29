PEORIA — A fourth-grade teacher at Dr. Maude A. Sanders Primary School has been named Teacher of the Year for a 20-county region in west-central Illinois and is a finalist for the statewide honor.

Marricea Page has taught at the school since 2011 and has previously taught within Peoria Public Schools at Trewyn School where she was a English teacher.

The designation by the Illinois State Board of Education means she's one of 10 finalists for the Illinois Teacher of the Year. That will be announced at the ISBE Oct. 21 board meeting.

In August, she was named Peoria Public Schools Donald M. Phares Classroom Teacher of the Year. Page has been a Grow Your Own Mentor and worked extensively to provide mentoring, professional development and support to colleagues throughout Peoria Public Schools.

"Mrs. Page models the whole child approach of teaching. She focuses on students’ social-emotional needs before academic needs." said PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat.