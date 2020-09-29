T-SHIRT PICKUP

Participants who registered prior to June 29 and paid a registration fee will receive a T-shirt. Individuals who registered on/after June 29 for $0 and raise $100 or more will also receive one.

All registered breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a special T-shirt.

A socially distanced pickup will be from noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the MetroCentre parking lot by Joann Fabrics. Shirts will also be available at the Komen Memorial offices from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-8.

EVENT DAY DETAILS

The opening ceremony via @KomenPeoria is at 9 a.m. After the videos, begin your walk.

While doing so, you can snap a selfie, tag @KomenPeoria with your photos and use the hashtag #WalkWhereYouAre