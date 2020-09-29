MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Michael Ashbaker, 34; Ellen Saxton, 31; both Washington.
* Rick Burgess, 55; Jill Gleason, 51; both Pekin.
* Kenneth Cremeens, 36; Melinda Neuhaus, 38; both Minier.
* Andrew Davis, 28; Amber Loy, 25; both Pekin.
* Kristin Falk, 39; Sadie Gann, 30; both Morton.
* William Flora, 36; Jacquline Kirby, 28; both East Peoria.
* Curtis Howell, 47; Audrey Callaway, 52; both Pekin.
* Michael Hunt, 29; Hannah Wegman, 28; both Pekin.
* Cameron Kath, 23; Brooke Waller, 22; both Morton.
* Jason Lehman, 40; Courtney Smith, 31; both Washington.
* Shawn Mudd, 40; Breanna Zimmerman, 32; both Pekin.
* Justin Nolte, 38; Melinda Anderson, 41; both Morton.
* Samuel Ritthaler, 35, Morton; Meghan Dennison, 27, Peoria.
* Eric Schurman, 53; Patricia Durr, 40; both South Pekin.
* Austin Sinks, 27; Autumn Hicks, 25; both Creve Coeur.
* Chadwick Turbett, 44; Erika Bastian, 44; both East Peoria.
* Roger Wahl, 55; Lisa Frazee, 53; both Peoria.
* Jeremy Wubben, 29; Stephanie Ferguson, 30; both Groveland.
Woodford County
* Brad Ballinger, 44; Samantha Joyce, 39; both Bloomington.
* Douglas Bishop Jr., 33; Allison Loperman, 32; both Metamora.
* Weston Joos, 27; Stevie Hawkins, 27; both Peoria.
* Marc Guzman, 28; Holly Arbuckle, 26; both Bloomington.
* Trace King, 22; Olivia Schrock, 22; both Morton.
* Jason May, 45; Mandy Padovani, 36; both Eureka.
* Samuel Ryan, 28; Jesla Bolen, 25; both Peoria.
* Adam Rusk, 42; Carolyn Davis, 45; both Roanoke.
* Jens Soderholm, 25, Peru; Taylor Erjavsek, 24, Moline.
* Kevin Tschop, 29; Ashley Frisby, 28; both Peoria.