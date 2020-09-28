PEORIA - Five Tri-County residents have died of COVID-19 since Friday, and four of them were residents of long-term care facilities.

In Peoria County, two women in their 80s one from Apostolic Christian Skylines and one from Generations Peoria have died.

In Tazewell County, three people died from the disease, including a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Aperion Morton Villa, a woman in her 80s from Generations Riverview East Peoria, and a man in his 70s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The Tri-County area has seen 79 deaths and 5,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Illinois, the northwest part of the state may be headed for more COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the positivity rate had soared to 8 percent there.

Region 4 in the Metro East area already has increased restrictions, and Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, got out from under increased restrictions 10 days ago.

According to IDPH, the seven day rolling positivity rate in Peoria as of Friday was 5.4 percent, up from 4.9 percent the previous week. Tazewell County was at 5.2%, up from 4.9% the previous week, and Woodford County was at 4.3%, up from 4% the previous week.

A total of 289,639 COVID-19 cases have been reported as of Monday, and 8,614 Illinoisans have died from the virus.

As of Sunday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the intensive care unit and 135 patients were using ventilators.

In the Tri-County area, 61 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, including 15 in area intensive care units and 46 in non-ICU beds, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Leslie Renken can be reached at 270-8503 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.