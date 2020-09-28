Autumn descended on central Illinois early Monday morning and the cooler Peoria weather is apparently here to stay – at least for a while.

"The current forecast that goes through next weekend looks like it will stay pretty chilly, with temperatures several degrees below normal most days," said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

A warm, breezy Sunday gave way to a much cooler weather pattern when a cold front came through the area overnight.

"That transitioned our weather pattern from summer to fall within a matter of a day or so," said Schaffer.

Highs this week in Peoria and the rest of central Illinois will range from 68 degrees on Wednesday, to 55 degrees on Friday, with lows dipping into the upper 30s on Friday night. Frost is not predicted, but it will get cold enough that it could be possible in some places, said Schaffer.

"Right now it looks like our coldest morning will be Saturday morning, with low forecast in the middle to upper 30s, so there could be some frost in some areas if the conditions are set up just right Friday night and early Saturday morning," said Schaffer.

While it’s a bit early for a cold snap, it’s not unusual.

"We can see temperatures this cool this time of year, although usually we will see it later, into October. It’s a bit early, seeing this in late September," Schaffer said.

And while it’s going to stay cool into the immediate future, there still hope for more warm days ahead, Schaffer said.

"We still have plenty of time to see some warmer temperatures as we head through October."

