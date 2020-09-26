PEORIA -- A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a motorcycle in the 7400 block of West Plank Road.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said the accident occurred at about 12:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the motorcycle was also severely injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this investigation, Asbell said.

The sheriff said the accident investigation continues and more information will be released once it is known.